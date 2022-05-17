Indonesia dents PH women’s volley SEA Games podium bid with 4-set win

Team Philippines fails to build momentum off an early second-set win and falls to Indonesia in the Hanoi SEA Games women's volleyball elimination round

MANILA, Philippines – Indonesia wrapped up its Southeast Asian Games women’s volleyball elimination round run with a four-set win over the Philippines, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, May 17.

With the loss, the Philippines’ gold-medal outlook got even murkier, but the country is nevertheless still in contention for a podium finish with a 1-2 record. Indonesia finishes momentarily in third place with a 2-2 slate.

Jaja Santiago and Kat Tolentino led the Filipinas’ 25-21 second-set charge, but Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi and Ratri Wulandari paced Indonesia in its 25-15 third-set breakaway to seize momentum heading to the fourth frame.

Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza did what they can for an early 4-3 lead, but Megawati sparked a pivotal 8-2 run for an 11-6 lead that ballooned to a 24-17 gap.

Galanza, Kat Tolentino, and Valdez – in that order – saved three match points, but the relentless Megawati fired one last down the line hit that went straight to Philippine head coach Jorge Souza de Brito for the win.

The Philippines now guns for a win against host country Vietnam on Thursday, May 19, at 6 pm, to keep its podium chances afloat. – Rappler.com