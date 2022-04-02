LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Choco Mucho – PVL Open Conference Semifinals 2022

Battle-tested Creamline shoots for the killing blow against sister team Choco Mucho for Game 2 of the PVL Open Conference semifinals, now to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, April 3

MANILA, Philippines – Tensions ran high heading to the highly anticipated 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals series between Creamline and Choco Mucho.

Fans inside the FilOil Flying V Centre were torn over which of the sister teams to cheer for, while those outside the venue were fighting over seats that were simply not there anymore given the small capacity of the San Juan arena.

But inside the court for Game 1, it was all business between the two fan favorite squads as the veteran Cool Smashers banked on balanced attacking to wallop the reloaded Flying Titans in four sets.

Thanks to the ever-reliable ball distribution of national team setter Jia Morado-De Guzman, everyone had a chance to eat up Choco Mucho’s hapless defenses. All starters eventually breached double-digit scoring in the end, led by fast-rising star Tots Carlos’ 26 points, and superstar veteran Alyssa Valdez’s 17 plus usual peripheral stats.

Head coach Oliver Almadro, Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, Isa Molde, Des Cheng, and the rest of Choco Mucho’s key cogs will need to fast-track their chemistry with their backs against the wall heading to Game 2 on Sunday, April 3.

With the series now shifting to the much larger Mall of Asia Arena, can Creamline deliver the killing blow under a bigger and brighter spotlight, or will Choco Mucho dig deep to force a do-or-die Game 3 for the coveted finals berth?

