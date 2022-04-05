LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Petro Gazz – PVL Open Conference Finals 2022

The undefeated Creamline Cool Smashers and sneaky semifinals conqueror Petro Gazz Angels renew their rivalry at the 2022 PVL Open Conference finals

MANILA, Philippines – In one of the most stunning turnarounds of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, the Petro Gazz Angels eliminated the once-undefeated Cignal HD Spikers in the semifinals to set up a rivalry finals rematch against the Creamline Cool Smashers.

After dropping the HD Spikers, which once held a 6-0 record before losing two straight, the Angels are now on a roll thanks to the elite play of the resurgent Myla Pablo, steady veteran Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and triple-double threat Grethcel Soltones.

However, waiting for them on the end of the bracket are the battle-tested Cool Smashers, who are now on their sixth straight finals appearance, and are hungry for redemption after dropping a title three-peat campaign last conference to Chery Tiggo.

Former MVPs Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, possible MVP candidate Tots Carlos, and multi-time Best Setter Jia Morado-De Guzman are set to lead the offense as usual, while Ced Domingo, Pangs Panaga, and Kyla Atienza shore up the defense.

Petro Gazz and Creamline both had their share of championship glory in 2019 before the pandemic hit, and with fans now back in the stands, it is only fitting that they give their hard-hitting rivalry another go.

Game 1 of the best-of-three series starts on Wednesday, April 6, at 6 pm at the Mall of Asia Arena.

