LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Petro Gazz – PVL Open Conference Finals 2022

Creamline goes for the killing blow in the PVL Open Conference finals as banged-up Petro Gazz fights to stay alive

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline looks to capture another Premier Volleyball League (PVL) crown when it goes for a sweep of the best-of-three title series on Friday, April 8, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City

The two finalists had themselves a Game 1 war befitting of their rivalry status as the Cool Smashers trounced the Angels, highlighted by a nail-biting 32-30 fourth-set win at the packed Mall of Asia Arena last Wednesday.

Jia de Guzman and Kyla Atienza dug deep, literally and figuratively, just to prevent their foes from forcing a deciding fifth set, while superstar Alyssa Valdez and MVP candidate Tots Carlos powered the offense with 26 points apiece.

Creamline needed all its stars in peak form to force an escape act despite Petro Gazz losing top stars Myla Pablo and Grethcel Soltones in the third and fourth sets, respectively.

To make matters worse, Angels head coach Jerry Yee lamented the fact that they might enter Game 2 without the services of Soltones, who suffered an apparent right knee injury after a bad dig.

As the series shifts high up in Antipolo City, will Petro Gazz find the next woman up to force a winner-take-all Game 3, or will Creamline put its banged-up rival out of its misery for the title it lost last year?

Game time is at 6pm.

– Rappler.com