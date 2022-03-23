LIVE UPDATES: F2 vs Choco Mucho – PVL Open Conference 2022

Stakes are high in the F2-Choco Mucho blockbuster clash as the winner will claim the remaining twice-to-beat quarterfinal perk

MANILA, Philippines – Prior to the start of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, the F2 Cargo Movers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans were pegged as two of the league’s top title contenders.

So far, both squads have lived up to the lofty expectations.

Although the Cignal HD Spikers seemingly came out of nowhere to seize the top seed with an impressive 3-0 start, one twice-to-beat quarterfinal berth is still up for grabs, and will be contested between F2 Logistics and Choco Mucho on Thursday, March 24, 6 pm.

The Movers, even without Kalei Mau, are still led by a handful of veterans and former La Salle stalwarts Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Aby Maraño, Dawn Macandili, and Kim Fajardo. Tine Tiamzon and Iris Tolenada also get heavy minutes as part of the powerhouse team’s core.

Meanwhile, the Flying Titans are making up for the loss of star blocker Maddie Madayag by leaning on the former Ateneo star core of Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, Bea De Leon, and Ponggay Gaston.

Newcomers Des Cheng, Aduke Ogunsanya, and Isa Molde also continue to fast-track their integration day by day.

The implications of this game are simple: the winner will gain the final coveted twice-to-beat perk for Pool A, while the loser will be forced to a do-or-die quarterfinal stint against the twice-to-beat second seed of Pool B.

Both teams can readily compete for the title, but only one can have an easier path to the top.

Will F2 continue to showcase the dominance it was always known for in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL), or will Choco Mucho shore up its weaknesses, and shoot for a higher seed?

– Rappler.com