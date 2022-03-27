LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Chery Tiggo – PVL Open Conference Quarterfinals 2022

In an early finals rematch, twice-to-beat Creamline targets a final four berth against Chery Tiggo as the PVL finally opens its doors to fans

MANILA, Philippines – As the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) welcomes spectators back after two years, fans get an early treat as defending Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo Crossovers figure in a finals rematch against the Creamline Cool Smashers right on the first day of the playoffs on Monday, March 28.

The tables have turned, though, as the undefeated Creamline now has the upper hand with a twice-to-beat advantage over a struggling Chery Tiggo side playing without reigning league and finals MVP Jaja Santiago.

Instead, the Crossovers have been relying heavily on her sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Thailand League Best Scorer Mylene Paat, along with other core pieces like Maika Ortiz, Shaya Adorador, and captain Jasmine Nabor.

The Cool Smashers, meanwhile, are running like a well-oiled machine, as usual, with national team stars Alyssa Valdez, Jia Morado-De Guzman, and Jema Galanza still leading the way. Tots Carlos has also exploded into top scorer territory amid the absence of Michelle Gumabao while Jeanette Panaga shores up the defense.

Will the undermanned Crossovers live to see another day, or will the Cool Smashers quickly secure a semifinal berth and put their lagging rivals out of their misery?

Game starts at 6 pm.

– Rappler.com