Indonesia tests Philippines anew in Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup

Indonesia gauges the new-look Philippine women's volleyball team in the weeklong 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup in Indonesia

MANILA, Philippines – A familiar foe awaits the Philippine women’s volleyball team as it settles in for the 2023 Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup, a one-week tournament by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) slated from June 18 to 25.

Following its debut match against unheralded Macau on Monday, June 19, 3 pm (Manila time), the new-look national team led mostly by Akari Chargers standouts from the PVL will go through an oft-unsolvable puzzle in the form of host country Indonesia on Tuesday, June 20, 8 pm (Manila time).

A longtime bane of the Philippines’ podium bid in the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesia most recently extended the country’s medal drought in the 2023 tournament in Cambodia after a four-set win in the bronze medal match.

Setting the pace for the Philippines’ latest shot at regaining international momentum in Gresik, East Java is the title-winning spiker-setter combo of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and Djanel Cheng, both from the PVL’s Petro Gazz Angels.

Meanwhile, Akari’s representatives will be led by star rookie Faith Nisperos, who has reunited with her Ateneo teammates Roma Doromal and AC Miner alongside the Chargers’ Erika Raagas, also a former Blue Eagle.

Rounding out the veteran spiker cast are Jules Samonte of PLDT and Shaya Adorador of Foton, while UE prospects Riza Nogales and Lia Pelagas boost the team’s youth movement alongside the Ateneo call-ups.

Unless disaster strikes early at the hands of Macau, the Philippines is expected to reach the cross-pool classification round against either India or Australia starting Wednesday, June 21.

Other top teams gracing the continental meet are Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and reigning champion Hong Kong. – Rappler.com