Jaja Santiago obtains Japanese citizenship, now eligible for national volleyball team

MANILA, Philippines – You may now call her Sachi Minowa.

Middle blocker Jaja Santiago inches closer of fulfilling her dream to play in the Summer Olympics after officially obtaining her Japanese citizenship, she announced on Saturday, August 17.

“Changing one’s nationality is not an easy decision. It requires many sacrifices to achieve your dream. There are people who will support you, but there are also those who may not understand your decision,” Santiago said on an Instagram post.

“However, this is for my dream, because we are not getting any younger, and we don’t know how long we’ll be in this field. The only thing I know is that I will do everything for my family, my dream, and for the people who support me and believe in the talent that God has given me,” she added.

“The entire process has not been easy. But first and foremost, I am grateful to God for giving me the sign, the blessing, and the opportunity to be in the situation in my life that I am in now.”

Santiago, who has been playing in the Japan V. League since 2019, first put into motion the naturalization process in January 2023, months after marrying coach Taka Minowa, currently the Akari Chargers’ head coach in the Premier Volleyball League, where Santiago is a former MVP and champion.

Last March, Santiago started training with the Japanese national team, helping the team prepare for the Volleyball Nations League and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Now that I have already obtained my Japanese citizenship, in my heart, blood, mind, and soul, I am always a Filipina who was born in the Philippines,” said Santiago.

“And I will not forget that. My name is Alyja Daphne Santiago, now Minowa Sachi. I’m looking forward to your continued support.” – Rappler.com