Bagunas lone bright spot in Oita loss as Espejo, Santiago go quiet

MANILA, Philippines – The entire Filipino import crew in the Japan V. League ended the weekend on a low note as they all dropped their respective games on Sunday, December 5.

Bryan Bagunas was the lone bright spot in the losing contingent as he followed up his 26-point outing the previous game with 14 markers on 11 attacks and 3 blocks in Oita Miyoshi’s four-set loss to the Suntory Sunbirds, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.

Fellow import Emerson Rodriguez led the losing cause with 20 points on 15 attacks and 5 aces as Oita fell to a 2-12 record, still in ninth place in the 10-team field.

Sunbirds reinforcement Alain De Armas Berrio Jr. led the winning effort with 17 markers on 15 attacks and 2 blocks as they rose to a 10-4 slate in third place.

Marck Espejo likewise suffered a four-set defeat as the Sakai Blazers exacted revenge over the upset-seeking FC Tokyo, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19.

The V. League All-Star failed to perform to his usual standards as he was limited to just 4 points on 3 attacks and 1 block in three sets played.

Jonas Kvalen and Yuma Nagatomo carried the offense in his stead with 16 markers apiece as Tokyo fell to a 4-10 record.

Meanwhile, Yuki Higuchi piled on 27 points for a Blazers side that kept a first place tie and identical 11-3 slates with the Toray Arrows.

Like Espejo, Jaja Santiago also went down quietly as the Saitama Ageo Medics saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a five-set heartbreaker to the Hitachi Rivale, 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7.

The 6-foot-5 star blocker finished with just 6 points off 4 blocks and 2 attacks as Saitama sunk to an 8-6 record. Lorenne Teixeira led the losing effort with 25 points, while Yuka Sato added 19 markers.

Meanwhile, four Hitachi players breached double-digit scoring in the win, led by Ruriko Uesaka’s 20 points for the 6-8 slate.

All teams will now take a one-month break as action resumes on January 8, 2022. – Rappler.com