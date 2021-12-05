Volleyball
Bagunas lone bright spot in Oita loss as Espejo, Santiago go quiet

JR Isaga
HOPEFUL Bryan Bagunas (left) and Oita Miyoshi hope to turn things around after the league break.

Oita Miyoshi

Oita Miyoshi absorb a four-set defeat even with Filipino import Bryan Bagunas erupting for 26 points in the Japan V. League

MANILA, Philippines – The entire Filipino import crew in the Japan V. League ended the weekend on a low note as they all dropped their respective games on Sunday, December 5.

Bryan Bagunas was the lone bright spot in the losing contingent as he followed up his 26-point outing the previous game with 14 markers on 11 attacks and 3 blocks in Oita Miyoshi’s four-set loss to the Suntory Sunbirds, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.

Fellow import Emerson Rodriguez led the losing cause with 20 points on 15 attacks and 5 aces as Oita fell to a 2-12 record, still in ninth place in the 10-team field.

Sunbirds reinforcement Alain De Armas Berrio Jr. led the winning effort with 17 markers on 15 attacks and 2 blocks as they rose to a 10-4 slate in third place.

Marck Espejo likewise suffered a four-set defeat as the Sakai Blazers exacted revenge over the upset-seeking FC Tokyo, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19.

The V. League All-Star failed to perform to his usual standards as he was limited to just 4 points on 3 attacks and 1 block in three sets played.

Jonas Kvalen and Yuma Nagatomo carried the offense in his stead with 16 markers apiece as Tokyo fell to a 4-10 record.

Meanwhile, Yuki Higuchi piled on 27 points for a Blazers side that kept a first place tie and identical 11-3 slates with the Toray Arrows.

Like Espejo, Jaja Santiago also went down quietly as the Saitama Ageo Medics saw their three-game winning streak come to an end in a five-set heartbreaker to the Hitachi Rivale, 25-23, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 15-7.

The 6-foot-5 star blocker finished with just 6 points off 4 blocks and 2 attacks as Saitama sunk to an 8-6 record. Lorenne Teixeira led the losing effort with 25 points, while Yuka Sato added 19 markers.

Meanwhile, four Hitachi players breached double-digit scoring in the win, led by Ruriko Uesaka’s 20 points for the 6-8 slate.

All teams will now take a one-month break as action resumes on January 8, 2022. – Rappler.com