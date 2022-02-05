Espejo trumps Bagunas anew in V. League showdown, Tokyo snaps 4-game skid

Marck Espejo now holds a 3-0 Japan V. League head-to-head record against Bryan Bagunas even as both Filipino imports shine with double-digit performances in their latest duel

MANILA, Philippines – Marck Espejo and FC Tokyo ended their four-game run of futility in the Japan V. League after downing the Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in four sets, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 on Saturday, February 5.

V. League All-Star Espejo had his first double-digit scoring game since January 9, and finished with 16 points off 15 attacks and 1 ace, while fellow import Jonas Kvalen led the win with 18 markers.

Espejo’s good friend and fellow Philippine volleyball team star Bryan Bagunas likewise had a great individual outing in the loss with 22 points off 18 attacks, 3 blocks, and 1 ace.

Venezuelan reinforcement Emerson Rodriguez led all scorers with 24 markers in the loss as Oita failed to tie Tokyo in the standings, and slid down to a 5-18 record, still at ninth place in the 10-team field.

With the win, Tokyo rose to an eighth-best 7-16 slate. Espejo now holds a 3-0 V. League head-to-head record against Bagunas with one last regular season meeting left on Sunday, February 6, at 1 pm, Manila time.

Meanwhile, Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics continue to play the waiting game as the entire weekend slate of the women’s division was postponed, still likely due to health protocols.

Their next shot to play will be against the Hitachi Rivale on Saturday, February 19, one month and three days since they last saw on-court action. – Rappler.com