Jaja Santiago, Saitama trounce Himeji as Marck Espejo, Tokyo suffer sweep loss

STREAKING. Jaja Santiago helps the Saitama Ageo Medics to their third straight win

Jaja Santiago drops 11 points to help lift Saitama to a four-set win over Himeji as Marck Espejo struggles in Tokyo's sweep loss to Sakai

MANILA, Philippines – The Saitama Ageo Medics outlasted the Victorina Himeji in four sets, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, in the Japan V. League at the Victorina Wink Gymnasium on Thursday, March 5.

Filipina star blocker Jaja Santiago led the way with 11 points coming from 8 attacks, and 3 blocks, guiding Saitama in extending their win streak to three.

Brazilian import Lorenne Teixeira and Mami Uchiseto contributed with 19 points each, while Yuka Sato and Kyoko Aoyagi dropped 13 and 10 points respectively in the win.

Saitama improved to a 14-8 win-loss card at the fifth spot in the standings, two games behind the NEC Red Rockets, who are sitting at third at 16-6.

The Ageo Medics will look to extend their winning streak to four against the Kurobe Aqua Fairies on Sunday, March 6, 2 pm, Manila time, at the same venue.

Over at the men’s division, FC Tokyo suffered a three-set sweep against the Sakai Blazers, 19-25, 17-25,19-25,

Filipino import Marck Espejo struggled with just 6 points on a 5-of-14 attack clip. Jonas Kvalen led FC Tokyo with 14 points, all off attacks.

Canadian import Sharone Vernon-Evans led the Blazers to victory with 20 points coming from 18 attacks and 2 blocks.

Yuki Higuchi chipped in with 14 points on 12 attacks, a block, and an ace, along with Takashi Dekita’s 10 points on 6 attacks and 4 blocks.

Sakai still holds the top spot in the standings with a 21-8 record as FC Tokyo dropped to 8-17. Tokyo will try to bounce back at their Sunday rematch.

Meanwhile, Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi’s matchup against the Suntory Sunbirds was canceled due to players testing positive to COVID-19. – Joaquin Quesada/Rappler.com