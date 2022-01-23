Volleyball
Bryan Bagunas limited in sweep loss as Marck Espejo sits out anew

JR Isaga
SLUMP. Bryan Bagunas' Oita Miyoshi continue to slide in the league standings.

LIONEL PIGUET/RAPPLER

Bryan Bagunas goes down quietly as Oita Miyoshi bow yet again to the top-seeded Sakai Blazers

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino star import Bryan Bagunas and Oita Miyoshi dropped their third straight game in the Japan V. League as the top-seeded Sakai Blazers completed a weekend shutout in another three-set sweep, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.

Bagunas went down quietly in this game, as he finished with just 8 points off 5 attacks and 3 blocks for the 4-16 Oita.

Kota Yamada paced the losing effort with 13 markers, while Yuki Higuchi led all scorers with 16 points for the 15-5 Blazers.

Bagunas and Oita can get back to their winning ways with a back-to-back slate next weekend against the sixth-ranked Wolfdogs Nagoya.

Meanwhile, V. League All-Star Marck Espejo continued to watch his team FC Tokyo slide down the standings as the Suntory Sunbirds rode a thrilling first-set escape for another three-set blitz, 36-34, 25-18, 25-15.

Russian reinforcement Dmitriy Muserskiy dominated with a staggering 28 points off 26 attacks and 2 blocks in just three frames for the 15-5 Sunbirds, while Yanagimachi Itta paced the 6-14 Tokyo squad with 12 markers.

Espejo can make his Tokyo return next weekend as they face fifth-placer JTEKT Stings.

Meanwhile, Jaja Santiago and the Saitama Ageo Medics continued their isolation amid postponed games against the 11-3 NEC Red Rockets, and it remains to be seen if they return on the court next weekend against the 4-13 Victorina Himeji. – Rappler.com

