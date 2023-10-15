Jho Maraguinot raring to brush off coach’s ‘lazy,’ ‘unprofessional’ first impression

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former Ateneo star Jho Maraguinot refuses to fold to the brutal initial assessment of NxLed’s new Japanese head coach Taka Minowa, using his words as added motivation in a PVL career revival campaign

MANILA, Philippines – In just his first game in a Philippine volleyball setting, NxLed’s Japanese head coach Taka Minowa immediately showed that he means business in whipping the upstart Chameleons into game shape throughout their debut campaign in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference.

In the team’s postgame press conference after a sound 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 rout of the Gerflor Defenders, Minowa gave a stunningly frank assessment of former Akari role player Jho Maraguinot, despite the latter also joining the same interview session at the Araneta Coliseum.

“I know everyone says she is a good player before, but for now, since seeing her the first time playing, she’s like lazy. She’s not [playing] like a professional,” Minowa said. “That’s why I told her, you have a lot of career experience, but you’re not showing [it] to your teammates.”

The 32-year-old mentor, however, clarified that Maraguinot is doing a lot better since the time he first kept it real with the former Ateneo star.

“That’s why you need to talk more with the players, coaching staff. You need to share your experience. And now she tries to talk to everyone. Now, she tries to get involved. Before she [was] not [trying] to get involved. But in these two weeks, she became better.”

If NxLed’s first game is any indication, the “Eagle Claw” is off to a great start in getting her confidence back, as she fired off 11 points off 9 attacks and 2 blocks in the three-set drubbing of Gerflor.

“It’s a great motivation for me,” Maraguinot said, taking Minowa’s striking comments in stride. “He doesn’t know how I played in the past. I don’t think he’s the kind to bring up the past.”

“What he would do is he would try to help everyone else to improve, not just fit the system, but also improve as an athlete. This is for the future.”

Maraguinot has another golden opportunity to prove Minowa and her other doubters wrong with a steep challenge against the loaded F2 Cargo Movers on Tuesday, October 24, at Ynares Antipolo. – Rappler.com