Jia de Guzman thankful for Creamline support as KVL Asian Quota draft nears

Creamline superstar setter Jia de Guzman will let her resume and highlights do the talking as the Korean Volleyball League Asian Quota draft takes place late April

MANILA, Philippines – Jia de Guzman was again at the center of another successful PVL conference as Creamline successfully defended its All-Filipino Conference title to kick off the 2023 season.

Playing without injured superstar Alyssa Valdez, the Cool Smashers leaned on their star setter to be the driving force of their campaign, which resulted in De Guzman netting her fourth career Finals MVP and extending a longtime league record with her eighth Best Setter citation.

With practically nothing left to prove at the local club level, De Guzman now aims for career growth outside her com zone after applying for the Korean Volleyball League (KVL) Asian Quota draft alongside other Filipino standouts like Dindin Santiago-Manabat and former PVL MVP Mylene Paat.

“I want to be optimistic and I wouldn’t apply if I’m not shooting for it,” De Guzman said. “Whether I get it or not, I know I have the team’s backing.”

“[KVL] cancelled face-to-face tryouts. They’re relying on videos and the drafting will happen on the third week of April, so we’ll only know there if a team is interested in getting us who applied.”

Interestingly, one of the stars on the draft pool gunning for setter spots is KingWhale Taipei’s Liao Yi-Jen, one of only two playmakers in PVL history to nab the Best Setter award away from De Guzman during the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference.

Steep as the competition may be, De Guzman is just letting the chips fall where they may as she first focuses on representing the Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia this May.

“Right now, I’m really just focusing on the national team and we’re really trying to get the podium finish,” she continued.

“A big reason why we’re very motivated to train is because half the team is Creamline. We want to bring what we learned this conference and add firepower to the stars of other teams.”

Joining De Guzman on the national team are six other Cool Smashers, including Valdez, three-time MVP Tots Carlos, and Jema Galanza.

Whatever happens leading up to the KVL draft, De Guzman’s resume in the Philippines already speaks enough for itself. Any team that takes a chance on her services is certainly in for a real treat. – Rappler.com