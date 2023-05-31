Jovelyn Gonzaga returns to Cignal HD as Army skips PVL 

BIG BOOST. Jovelyn Gonzaga hopes to add firepower to Cignal HD's PVL campaign.

Veteran spiker Jovelyn Gonzaga teams up with familiar partner Rachel Anne Daquis and rookie Vanie Gandler in her Cignal HD comeback in the PVL Invitational Conference

MANILA, Philippines – Jovelyn Gonzaga returns to her old team Cignal HD Spikers just in time for the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, which will start late June.

Gonzaga, who was not able to play in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino tournament due to her Philippine beach volleyball team duties, previously played for Cignal HD from 2017-2020.

The national team winger, who teamed up with Sisi Rondina, failed to clinch a podium spot in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia early May.

Some familiar faces remain in the team since Gonzaga’s previous stint, including coach Shaq delos Santos and Rachel Anne Daquis.

Also featured in the squad are Chai Troncoso, Jerrili Malabanan, Ces Molina, and new signee Vanie Gandler, who recently left Ateneo to turn pro.

Cignal looks to rebound from a woeful campaign in the all-Filipino, having won three of eight games, ending up outside the playoffs at sixth.

Gonzaga last played for the Army Lady Troopers as she actively enlisted with the Armed Forces.

Due to lack of players owing to their military commitment, the team decided to skip the Invitational Conference, prompting Gonzaga to return to her old squad. – Rappler.com