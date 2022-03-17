Kianna Dy mum on declining SEA Games invitation, coach cites ‘personal reasons’

CURIOUSLY SILENT. Kianna Dy stays mum on why she declined the national team invite for the 2022 SEA Games, and instead let her coach answer for her.

Kianna Dy, named in the initial 20-woman pool for the 2022 SEA Games, shifts her full focus to F2's first PVL pro conference

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Kianna Dy was all smiles after leading the F2 Cargo Movers to their first win as a member of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Wednesday, March 16, against the Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers.

However, after having all the answers on the court with a game-high 20-point performance, the national team member was at a loss for words off the court when asked about declining her invitation for the 2022 Southeast Asian Games.

F2 assistant coach Benson Bocboc, who is filling in for the “unavailable” Ramil de Jesus, instead filled reporters in on the situation.

“There are personal reasons so maybe it is not yet time to disclose,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino after quite some time of silence from the two.

Dy was a part of the initial 20-woman pool bared by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF). However, when the training pool for Brazil on April 12 was released a few days later, five names were notably missing, including Dy’s.

The PNVF then confirmed on follow-up queries that Dy, Jia Morado-De Guzman, Jasmine Nabor, Kalei Mau, and Dindin Santiago-Manabat were all off the final roster after declining their invitations.

Dy did disclose that she dealt with a lingering back issue prior to the 2022 PVL Open Conference, but she quickly downplayed the severity, and was moving normally on and off the court.

“It’s not there anymore. We’ll just continue therapy so it won’t come back,” she said in Filipino.

Whatever her reasons may be, Dy is just focused on F2’s first pro conference, and will try to carry over the championship-winning pedigree they have cultivated from the Philippine Super Liga (PSL). – Rappler.com