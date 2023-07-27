Espejo, Bagunas return to lead PH charge in regional V.League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP GUN. Marck Espejo goes for a spike during the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup.

After a winless first-leg run, the Philippine men’s volleyball teams hopes to turn its campaign around with national aces Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas back in the fold for the Southeast Asia Volleyball League

MANILA, Philippines – Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas return to national team duty as the two volleyball aces beef up the Philippine team’s campaign in the Southeast Asia Volleyball League on Friday, July 28, at the City of Santa Rosa Multi-Purpose Complex in Laguna.

Espejo and Bagunas will form a lethal troika with national men’s volleyball rising star Steven Rotter, who earned Best Opposite Spiker honors in the first leg held in Jakarta last week.

“They’re experienced players. They’re smart. They can share their experiences with others,” said Philippine men’s team head coach Sergio Veloso. “We can make a stronger job. I feel we can play better now.”

The Philippines takes on Thailand at 7 pm for the main event after the opener between Vietnam and Indonesia at 4 pm.

Up next for the hosts are Indonesia and Vietnam on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

More than the games, the Philippines is putting a premium on another international tournament after successfully hosting the Volleyball Nations League Men’s Week 3 earlier this month at the Mall of Asia Arena for the second straight year.

“Men’s volleyball is getting popular and we’re very happy to have our close neighbors with us here. We hope to expand next year with more countries,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara in the event presser Thursday at the Seda Nuvali.

“This tournament is very important for Southeast Asia as we, the Philippines along with Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, are bidding to host the 2025 Volleyball Women’s World Championship,” he added.

The SEA V.League, presented by PLDT and backed by the City of Santa Rosa, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, One Sports and Cignal, is a brainchild of Suzara and Thailand federation president Shanrit Wongprasert.

The Filipino spikers went winless in three games in Jakarta but not without a fight, especially in the last match where they held a 2-0 lead against Vietnam only to run out of steam in a tough five-setter defeat.

Indonesia, led by MVP Fahry Septian Putratama, completed an unbeaten run to become the first leg champion as Thailand and Vietnam completed the podium.

This time at home, the Philippines spikes for a breakthrough.

“It’s a competition so our target is victory,” added Veloso.

The SEA V.League women’s division will be held on August 4 to 6 in Vihn Phuc, Vietnam, and from August 11 to 13 in Chiangmai, Thailand. – Rappler.com