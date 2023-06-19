Espejo just in time for PH men’s volleyball team return

LEAPER. Marck Espejo of the Philipine men's volleyball team soars above team Vietnam in the 2019 SEA Games.

Already full of experience having played in overseas leagues in Japan, Thailand, and Bahrain, Marck Espejo will gain more as the Philippines is set to play exhibition matches against world-class teams

MANILA, Philippines – A return to the Philippine men’s volleyball team couldn’t have happened at a better time for Marck Espejo.

Already full of experience having played in overseas leagues in Japan, Thailand, and Bahrain, the outside hitter will gain more as they meet world No. 12 Netherlands in a closed-door exhibition match.

World No. 25 China is also being considered for an exhibition game.

“It’s a great opportunity to play other good countries because it serves as big exposure for us players,” Espejo told reporters during a quick interview on Monday, June 19, at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

“In terms of skill, [the team] is already there…. We just need to strengthen our jelling and familiarity with each other,” he added.

Barring any setbacks, Espejo is projected to play in the 2023 AVC Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup set to be held in Taipei, Taiwan.

According to a top PNVF official who requested anonymity, Bryan Bagunas, who is currently in Taiwan playing professionally, is also part of the 22-man pool for the event but is not yet a shoo-in.

Following the Challenge Cup, Espejo is set to leave for Korea to train with league champions Incheon Korean Air Jumbos, which drafted him third overall as an Asian import.

Along with Espejo, the rest of his teammates will try to take advantage of the hosting of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League preliminary round at the Mall of Asia Arena from July 4 to 9.

According to Philippine National Volleyball Federation head Ramon Suzara, the Filipinos will host the Dutch and Chinese at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

National team head coach Sergio Veloso is adamant the team will improve from stiff competition as they also prepare for the Asian Games in September.

“It’s my feeling that the Philippines has a very big possibility to improve…. The Philippines can improve a lot when you stay near the top of the top high-level players,” said Veloso.

“Our philosophy is try to do your best, play 110%…your best,” he added. “If the other team is at another level, it doesn’t matter. Try to do your best.”

Moreover, Fil-Am Steve Rotter, who joined the team earlier in 2023, is excited to sharpen his skills.

“Playing against a top 10 team in the world is great training for us, the players. We haven’t seen this kind of talent ever besides the SEA Games,” said Rotter.

“This will help us prepare for the Challenge Cup, for the Asian Games, and hopefully, we can achieve all these goals when we go to the games…. I think it will help us a lot.” – Rappler.com