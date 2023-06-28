‘Overwhelmed’ rookie starter Alba grateful to F2, Fajardo for immediate trust

F2 rookie setter Mars Alba quickly makes the most of her starting gig in her very first pro league game, repaying the trust given to her by her coaches and veteran playmaker Kim Fajardo

MANILA, Philippines – Coming into the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, the F2 Cargo Movers were one of the teams tabbed as early title contenders simply due to their overwhelmingly talented pool of players.

Much like the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, F2 was spoiled for choice following an elite off-season haul from the UAAP, including Season 85 Finals MVP and Best Setter Mars Alba, 1st Best Outside Spiker Jolina dela Cruz, and Best Opposite Spiker Jovelyn Fernandez.

Two of those players, Dela Cruz and Alba, immediately cracked the opening-day starting lineup last Tuesday, June 27, respectively replacing star spiker Ara Galang and lead setter Kim Fajardo.

As expected from former core pieces of the championship-winning La Salle Lady Spikers program, both rookies immediately made their presence felt on the court against PVL debutants Farm Fresh Foxies, with Alba commanding the veteran-laden F2 rotation to the tune of 14 excellent sets.

Following an eventual hard-fought sweep, the gravity of the moment for Alba expectedly came crashing down as she had time to collect her thoughts.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m happy that we got our first win in the first game of the PVL. I’m just happy that our ates (big sisters) are there to guide us rookies,” she said in Filipino. “They give us a big boost in confidence given that they are veteran players and they’re able to guide us in the game.”

For head coach Regine Diego, she was not the least bit surprised that her rookies, most notably Alba, were able to perform well in their first pro rodeo.

“I’ve known Mars for the longest time and I fully trust her. I also know Kim is going to be a supporter,” she said in Filipino.

“Even in training, Kim has been supporting Mars the whole time, especially since she’s the younger one. It’s great that she can see what Kim can do and I know they can learn from each other.”

In the short run, Alba’s and the other rookies’ arrival can prove massively beneficial for F2 in the compressed Invitational Conference, especially given the injury history of Fajardo, Galang, and more recenlty, Myla Pablo, who in turn was replaced by former middle blocker Ivy Lacsina.

Unlike past conferences, the Cargo Movers no longer have to heavily rely on their veteran core to earn wins, which can only spell trouble for the rest of the teams still blocking their path back to the top.

“It’s important to keep up the good performances because the conference is short. There’s a big chance for someone else to move past you [in the standings] so you have to impose on the players quickly that we cannot be relaxed no matter what game, no matter which opponent,” Diego continued.

“We cannot take them lightly because one loss can affect the whole conference and can end up hurting our finals chances. Every game is important and we have to be at our best.” – Rappler.com