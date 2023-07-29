La Salle thwarts Perpetual in swift win as Shakey’s Super League starts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although without reigning UAAP MVP Angel Canino, La Salle makes quick work of Perpetual in its Shakey's Super League National Invitationals opener as Adamson, Enderun, and USJ-R pick up wins

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP champion La Salle asserted its dominance at the start of the Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals with a swift win over Perpetual at the San Juan Arena on Saturday, July 29.

Although without reigning UAAP MVP Angel Canino, the Lady Spikers cruised to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-12 triumph over the Lady Altas to go 1-0 in Pool A.

Thea Gagate, the Best Middle Blocker in the UAAP, produced 12 points off eight hits and four blocks to power La Salle in its demolition of the Altas that lasted only 81 minutes.

Amie Provido also delivered 12 points, while Alleiah Malaluan and Shevana Laput chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the win.

“We stuck to the game plan. We executed, but honestly, we had too many lapses. Hopefully, our wins continue because the teams here in the SSL are prepared so we need to respect them,” said Lady Spikers deputy Noel Orcullo.

NCAA MVP Mary Rhose Dapol was the lone bright spot for Perpetual with 8 points.

Meanwhile, Enderun Colleges crushed Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, 27-25, 25-22, 25-14, to gain an early lead in Pool D with a 1-0 card.

Althea Virnyce Botor and Erika Jin Deloria turned in 17 and 16 points, respectively, as Luzon qualifier Enderun made quick work of its foes from General Santos City.

Andrea Sendico put up 10 points for NDDU.

In the third match, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champion University of San Jose-Recoletos swept La Salle-Dasma, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18, to improve to 1-0 in Pool B.

Louneth Abangan rifled in 16 points on 14 hits and two aces as the Lady Jaguars stymied La Salle-Dasma, which had no player finishing in double figures.

Shaira Pamero led La Salle-Dasma with 5 points.

Later, Adamson ushered in a new era under coach JP Yude with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-17 win over Jose Maria College Foundation Inc. from Davao for a 1-0 slate in Pool C.

Rookie Red Bascon put up 11 points, while Sharya Nicole Ancheta and Maria Rochelle Lalongisip had 9 apiece as the Lady Falcons coasted to the 66-minute victory.

“It’s a great start for the players,” said Yude, who replaced former Adamson mentor Jerry Yee. “We have a lot of work to do. We’ll work on them. We need to start strong and finish strong.”

Dianne Uriel Brion tallied 8 for the Royals. – Rappler.com