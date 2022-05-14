PH men’s volleyball suffers shock loss to Cambodia in SEA Games opener

STUNNER. Bryan Bagunas and the Philippine men's volleyball team absorb a tough loss to open the SEA Games.

The Philippines swept Cambodia in the 2019 SEA Games on its way to clinching silver, but the tides have turned between the two teams

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ quest for a repeat podium finish in Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball took a major blow after a shocking four-set loss to Cambodia on Saturday, May 14.

A stellar showing from Bryan Bagunas proved to be not enough as the Filipinos fell prey to the Cambodians, 21-25, 26-24, 28-30, 27-29, in their SEA Games opener at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh, Vietnam.

The Philippines swept Cambodia in the 2019 SEA Games on its way to clinching silver.

But the Cambodians, led by Voeurn Veasna, showed endgame poise this time as they prevented the Filipinos from forcing a deciding set.

The Philippines led 26-25 in the fourth set only to commit a service error and miscommunicate on an attack to pave the way for Cambodia to seize the upper hand.

A Marck Espejo hit knotted the set at 27-27, but the Cambodians scored back-to-back points off a block and an attack to close it out.

The Philippines dropped to third place in the three-team Group B and will need to beat Thailand on Monday to stay in contention.

Only the top two from the group will advance to the semifinals. – Rappler.com