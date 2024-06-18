Volleyball
Results, schedule, standings: 2024 Men’s VNL preliminaries – Manila leg

JR Isaga

Check out the updated results, schedule, and standings in the 2024 Men's Volleyball Nations League as it kicks off its third and final preliminary round week in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The best stars in men’s volleyball are back in the Philippines for the third straight year as the 2024 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) makes its five-day pit stop at the Mall of Asia Arena to conclude its three-week preliminary round.

World rankings leaders Japan, Brazil, and USA banner the star-studded cast of nations as 8 of the 16 competing countries continue to jockey for standings position at Pasay City ahead of the playoffs hosted by world No. 1 Poland.

Here are the results and game times of all eight Manila-based teams, with the standings of all 16 nations included:

STANDINGS

(Wins-losses-points)

  1. Italy: 7-1 (21)
  2. Slovenia: 7-1 (18)
  3. Brazil: 6-3 (19)
  4. Poland: 6-2 (18)
  5. France: 6-2 (17)
  6. Japan: 6-2 (16)
  7. Canada: 4-4 (13)
  8. Cuba: 4-4 (12)
  9. Argentina: 4-4 (12)
  10. Serbia: 3-5 (10)
  11. Germany: 3-5 (9)
  12. USA: 3-5 (9)
  13. Netherlands: 3-6 (9)
  14. Bulgaria: 2-6 (5)
  15. Turkey: 1-7 (5)
  16. Iran: 0-8 (2)
SCHEDULE, RESULTS

JUNE 18, TUESDAY

  • 5 pm – Brazil def. Netherlands, 24-26, 25-23, 31-29, 25-20 | Darlan Souza – 26 points | Nimir Abdel-Aziz – 38 points
  • 8:30 pm – Japan vs Canada

JUNE 19, WEDNESDAY

  • 3 pm – Germany vs France
  • 7 pm – USA vs Iran

JUNE 20, THURSDAY

  • 11 am – Canada vs Germany
  • 3 pm – Iran vs Netherlands
  • 7 pm – Brazil vs USA

JUNE 21, FRIDAY

  • 11 am – France vs Iran
  • 3 pm – Canada vs Brazil
  • 7 pm – Japan vs Netherlands

JUNE 22, SATURDAY

  • 11 am – USA vs Germany
  • 3 pm – Netherlands vs Canada
  • 7 pm – France vs Japan

JUNE 23, SUNDAY

  • 11 am – Germany vs Iran
  • 3 pm – Brazil vs France
  • 7 pm – Japan vs USA



FIVB