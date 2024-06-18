Results, schedule, standings: 2024 Men’s VNL preliminaries – Manila leg

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The best stars in men’s volleyball are back in the Philippines for the third straight year as the 2024 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) makes its five-day pit stop at the Mall of Asia Arena to conclude its three-week preliminary round.
World rankings leaders Japan, Brazil, and USA banner the star-studded cast of nations as 8 of the 16 competing countries continue to jockey for standings position at Pasay City ahead of the playoffs hosted by world No. 1 Poland.
Here are the results and game times of all eight Manila-based teams, with the standings of all 16 nations included:
STANDINGS
(Wins-losses-points)
- Italy: 7-1 (21)
- Slovenia: 7-1 (18)
- Brazil: 6-3 (19)
- Poland: 6-2 (18)
- France: 6-2 (17)
- Japan: 6-2 (16)
- Canada: 4-4 (13)
- Cuba: 4-4 (12)
- Argentina: 4-4 (12)
- Serbia: 3-5 (10)
- Germany: 3-5 (9)
- USA: 3-5 (9)
- Netherlands: 3-6 (9)
- Bulgaria: 2-6 (5)
- Turkey: 1-7 (5)
- Iran: 0-8 (2)
SCHEDULE, RESULTS
JUNE 18, TUESDAY
- 5 pm – Brazil def. Netherlands, 24-26, 25-23, 31-29, 25-20 | Darlan Souza – 26 points | Nimir Abdel-Aziz – 38 points
- 8:30 pm – Japan vs Canada
JUNE 19, WEDNESDAY
- 3 pm – Germany vs France
- 7 pm – USA vs Iran
JUNE 20, THURSDAY
- 11 am – Canada vs Germany
- 3 pm – Iran vs Netherlands
- 7 pm – Brazil vs USA
JUNE 21, FRIDAY
- 11 am – France vs Iran
- 3 pm – Canada vs Brazil
- 7 pm – Japan vs Netherlands
JUNE 22, SATURDAY
- 11 am – USA vs Germany
- 3 pm – Netherlands vs Canada
- 7 pm – France vs Japan
JUNE 23, SUNDAY
- 11 am – Germany vs Iran
- 3 pm – Brazil vs France
- 7 pm – Japan vs USA
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.