Results, schedule, standings: 2024 Men’s VNL preliminaries – Manila leg

MANILA, Philippines – The best stars in men’s volleyball are back in the Philippines for the third straight year as the 2024 FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) makes its five-day pit stop at the Mall of Asia Arena to conclude its three-week preliminary round.

World rankings leaders Japan, Brazil, and USA banner the star-studded cast of nations as 8 of the 16 competing countries continue to jockey for standings position at Pasay City ahead of the playoffs hosted by world No. 1 Poland.

Here are the results and game times of all eight Manila-based teams, with the standings of all 16 nations included:

STANDINGS

(Wins-losses-points)

Italy: 7-1 (21) Slovenia: 7-1 (18) Brazil: 6-3 (19) Poland: 6-2 (18) France: 6-2 (17) Japan: 6-2 (16) Canada: 4-4 (13) Cuba: 4-4 (12) Argentina: 4-4 (12) Serbia: 3-5 (10) Germany: 3-5 (9) USA: 3-5 (9) Netherlands: 3-6 (9) Bulgaria: 2-6 (5) Turkey: 1-7 (5) Iran: 0-8 (2)

SCHEDULE, RESULTS

JUNE 18, TUESDAY

5 pm – Brazil def. Netherlands, 24-26, 25-23, 31-29, 25-20 | Darlan Souza – 26 points | Nimir Abdel-Aziz – 38 points

| Darlan Souza – 26 points | Nimir Abdel-Aziz – 38 points 8:30 pm – Japan vs Canada

JUNE 19, WEDNESDAY

3 pm – Germany vs France

7 pm – USA vs Iran

JUNE 20, THURSDAY

11 am – Canada vs Germany

3 pm – Iran vs Netherlands

7 pm – Brazil vs USA

JUNE 21, FRIDAY

11 am – France vs Iran

3 pm – Canada vs Brazil

7 pm – Japan vs Netherlands

JUNE 22, SATURDAY

11 am – USA vs Germany

3 pm – Netherlands vs Canada

7 pm – France vs Japan

JUNE 23, SUNDAY

11 am – Germany vs Iran

3 pm – Brazil vs France

7 pm – Japan vs USA

