Christenson-led US claims Olympic volleyball bronze in tight sweep of world champion Italy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Paris 2024 Olympics - Volleyball - Men's Bronze Medal Match - Italy vs United States - South Paris Arena 1, Paris, France - August 09, 2024. Taylor Averill of United States, Micah Christenson of United States, Matthew Anderson of United States, Erik Shoji of United States and Aaron Russell of United States react. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Micah Christenson, Aaron Russell, and a clutch Matt Anderson conspire to lift the United States to the Paris Olympics men's volleyball bronze off a razor-thin, 25-23, 30-28, 26-24, sweep over FIVB world champion Italy

PARIS, France – The United States beat world champion Italy in straight sets in Olympic men’s volleyball on Friday, August 9, to take the bronze medal, their sixth Olympic medal in the sport.

In a match of very fine margins where all three sets could have gone either way, it was the Americans who did not crumble under the pressure as outside hitter Aaron Russell led the scoring with 15 points in a tight 25-23, 30-28, 26-24 victory.

The win earned the US their third bronze to go level with Italy which has also won six medals at the Olympics but never the gold.

“Having your heart ripped out two nights before (in the semifinal) and then having to gear up and be there mentally for another match, that means so much. A bronze medal, an Olympic medal,” American setter Micah Christenson told reporters.

“This team is built on resilience, it’s built on toughness and togetherness and I think we showed that tonight.”

There was little to separate the teams in the opening set and Italy started well on defense but they were let down by their service game.

A service error from Daniele Lavia at 22-22 pushed the US ahead before Matt Anderson and Torey Defalco made kills to give them a 1-0 lead.

They were neck-and-neck in the second set as well and both teams had set points but failed to convert them as they made service errors under pressure, until Russell and Torey Defalco converted to help the Americans go 2-0 up.

That gave the US a huge boost and it was impenetrable at the start of the third set when it won four block points as Italy struggled to find a way through Maxwell Holt, Christenson, and Russell.

Alessandro Michieletto, who was joint top scorer in the match with 17 points along with Yuri Romano, came to Italy’s rescue to help draw it level and then take the lead to give the Europeans a glimmer of hope of staging a comeback.

But Anderson, who had a quiet game, suddenly turned the match with two explosive attack points.

Although Italy saved a match point after a long and chaotic rally, a block error from a Defalco spike sealed victory for the Americans.

“It’s a shame, we could have done something unlike in the semifinal,” Michieletto said.

“It was small details, that was the difference in the third set.”

The gold medal match between defending champions France and world No. 1 side Poland will take place on Saturday, August 10. The US women face Italy on Sunday, August 11, for the gold medal. – Rappler.com