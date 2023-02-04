No Valdez, no problem: Gumabao dedicates team-wide effort to recovering leader

Creamline gets off to a winning debut at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference thanks to a balanced effort led by veteran Michele Gumabao

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers seemingly did not miss a beat in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference debut, sweeping their rival Petro Gazz Angels off multiple comeback runs at the jampacked Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, February 4.

Playing without injured superstar Alyssa Valdez, Creamline stepped up by committee to great effect, as star setter Jia de Guzman helped four of her teammates to double-digit scoring.

Leading that balanced scoring barrage is veteran spiker Michele Gumabao, who finished with 13 points off 11 attacks, 1 ace, and 1 block.

Knowing fully well that Valdez won’t be back anytime soon due to her right knee injury, Gumabao took a leadership role alongside De Guzman and was more than pleased with the results so far.

“We offer this to Ly, since she can’t return just yet,” she said in Filipino after the win. “We don’t want her to stress out and rush her return.”

“We have a lot of pieces in our team, that’s why we did not tinker our lineup. Our coaches have full trust in us and the support from the second six is there as well. No matter who plays, every one gets a chance, just like how we train.”

As Valdez threw her support from the sidelines, Creamline responded well to Petro Gazz’s threats all game long and pulled away in the clutch after early deficits in the second and third sets.

“This first game is really a blessing for us, since it’s great training for us when the game is that close and still be able to win,” Gumabao continued. “Before, we really had lapses in closing the last set. We sometimes stop and relax.”

“Coach always reminds us to keep going and not stop. This first game at least will build confidence in ourselves.”

As Valdez uses the majority, if not the entire 2023 All-Filipino Conference to fully recover, Gumabao and the rest of Creamline’s other stars like Ced Domingo and Tots Carlos will certainly be asked to do more than usual to keep its title defense afloat.

The Cool Smashers next face the Cignal HD Spikers on Thursday, February 9, 4 pm, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre for a shot at their second straight win. – Rappler.com