After crack at politics, Michele Gumabao returns to Creamline in PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Michele Gumabao returns to the professional volleyball scene as she reinforces the Creamline Cool Smashers for the Invitational Conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The former La Salle Lady Spikers standout missed the Open Conference earlier in 2022 as she joined the Mothers for Change (MOCHA) party-list group in the May elections as its second nominee.

MOCHA failed to secure a seat in the House of Representatives.

Gumabao last played for Creamline in the Open Conference in 2021, where the Cool Smashers fell short against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the finals.

Despite missing Gumabao, Creamline went on to complete its unfinished business in the Open Conference this season as it bested the Petro Gazz Angels for its fourth PVL title.

Gumabao rejoins a stacked Cool Smashers side that features stars Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Jia Morado.

The Invitational Conference will kick off on Saturday, July 9, with Creamline opening its campaign against the Cignal HD Spikers on July 12. – Rappler.com