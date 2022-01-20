Mika Reyes joins massive PLDT overhaul after Sta. Lucia leave of absence

Volleyball star Mika Reyes joins a PLDT squad aiming to prop up its bid in the PVL

MANILA, Philippines – Former UAAP champion and national team star Mika Reyes is now the latest addition in the PLDT High Speed Hitters’ massive overhaul before the new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

The 27-year-old middle blocker joins former Sta. Lucia teammates Dell Palomata and Jovy Prado following the Lady Realtors’ leave of absence from the PVL shortly after their inaugural conference with the league.

Apart from the Sta. Lucia trio, PLDT also spared no expense in signing up other key stalwarts like reigning PVL Best Libero Kath Arado, Fiola Ceballos, Lhara Clavano, Jessey de Leon, Heather Guino-o, Mean Mendrez, Jules Samonte, and Wendy Semana.

Reyes will also reunite with PLDT team captain Rhea Dimaculangan, whom she last played with in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) as a part of the Petron Blaze Spikers.

The multi-time PSL Best Middle Blocker is now settling with her fifth team in her career, and previously had stops with Petron, Sta. Lucia, the Meralco Power Spikers, and the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Following its huge player haul, the pressure is on for PLDT to improve on its 3-6 record, good for seventh place in the 10-team 2021 PVL Open Conference.

The league looks to kick off a new season in February in a bubble setup. – Rappler.com