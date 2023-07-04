Japan survives 5-set China challenge, Italy downs Brazil in VNL Manila kickoff

Japanese fan favorites Yuki Ishikawa and Ran Takahashi conspire to arrest China's upset bid in the 2023 VNL men's tournament Manila leg kickoff slate

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 6 Japan averted disaster and fended off an upset bid by No. 22 China, 24-26, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12, to kick off the first day of the Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL) Manila leg on Tuesday, July 4, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Japanese soared to their ninth straight win of the tournament after leaning on a crucial 3-0 run that broke a 5-all tie to an 8-5 lead, courtesy of a drop by Ran Takahashi.

It soared to a 10-6 lead after an attack error by Li Yongzhen, before China came to within two, 13-11, following a cross-court attack by Zhai Dejun.

A quick by Akihiro Yamauchi gave them match point, 14-11, before the Chinese launched a last-gasp cross-court hit, 14-12.

Kento Miyaura ended the contest with an emphatic cross-court kill between the two defenders, completing the comeback bid.

During the late stages of the fourth set, Japan faced a 22-21 deficit from an attack error, before China responded with an error of their own.

Japanese skipper Yuki Ishikawa gave his side the 23-22 advantage, which was followed up by an off-the-block hit by Miyaura.

An attack error ended the fourth set, setting up the winner-take-all chapter.

Ishikawa scored a team-high 19 points, while Miyaura added 15. Takahashi, meanwhile, fired 14.

Zhang Jingyin led 2-7 China with 21 markers, while Yu chipped in 17.

China rose from a 24-18 hole in the opening frame, uncorking eight unanswered points to pull off the comeback win capped off by an attack by Li Yongzhen.

Following a set tie by Japan, China gained the upper hand, 2-1, after a service ace by Yu Yuantai.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Italy bucked a slow start and downed No. 4 Brazil, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 in the day’s opener.

The Italians launched a massive 6-2 run that closed the game, capped off by Daniele Lavia’s service ace that broke the 19-all deadlock which helped propel them to a 6-3 record.

Yuri Romano pumped in a game-high 20 points built on 16 attacks and four service aces, while Alessandro Michieletto contributed 17 points.

“We’re very happy for this win. We need this in the standings. After losing the first set, we played well and won the next three. We’re very happy. It’s very important for our qualification,” said Romano in the post-match media availability.

Italy overtook the Brazilians after a dominant third-set performance, 25-15.

For Brazil, Henrique Dantas Nobrega Honorato led the scoring front with 15 markers, while Ricardo Lucarelli Souza added 11 points. – Rappler.com