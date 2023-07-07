Poland, Italy, Japan gain crucial wins in VNL Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Japan stays unbeaten in 10 games as world No. 1 Poland and Italy pick up their eighth win in the Volleyball Men's Nations League

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 1 Poland gained a much-needed victory in the Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL) after blasting No. 3 Brazil, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, on Friday, July 7, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Poland, the host of the final leg, claimed its eighth win against two losses, with two more contests against Canada and Japan over the weekend.

The win propelled them to solo third place, emerging from a crowded placing in the final stretch of the eight-team playoff race.

Wilfredo Leon fired 22 built on 20 attacks, a block, and an ace for the Polish, while Bartosz Bednorz scored 11. Skipper Bartosz Kurek added 10.

“We prepare for these kinds of games. Brazil is a very strong team so we knew from the beginning that it will be a tough game,” Leon said in the post-game media availability.

“Our team needs our best game possible and we think it’s enough to win,” he added.

In the opening set, Poland nearly blew a 24-20 lead as Brazil clawed their way back to within 24-23 after scoring three unanswered points.

However, Leon closed the door by hammering a kill off a picture-perfect set by Marcin Janusz, 25-23.

Brazil notched its lone won set after clapping back with a 25-22 victory in the second set behind Alan Souza and Ricardo Lucarelli Souza.

The Poles then closed it out with consecutive 25-21 sets to send Brazil to its fourth loss against seven wins.

Italy sweeps Slovenia

In the second contest, Italy bulldozed Slovenia in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17.

The Italians, who leaned on the scoring effort of Yuri Romano, sustained their hot form and clinched their third straight win for an 8-3 record.

Romano, the imposing 6-foot-6 opposite spiker, posted 16 points built on 11 attacks, 3 aces, and 2 rejections, as the Italians ended the contest in a mere 80 minutes.

“It’s a very good game and a very good performance for us. We have won three matches so far and we want to win another one,” said Romano.

“It will be the most difficult match for us, especially against Japan, who have won all their matches so far,” he said of Italy’s monumental matchup against unbeaten Japan.

Alessandro Michieletto and Daniele Lavia each provided 13 points for Italy.

Klemen Cebulj recorded 16 points while Tine Urnaut pumped in 13 markers as the Slovenians fell to a 7-4 record for a tie at sixth to seventh with Brazil.

Japan still unbeaten

In the nightcap, Japan’s record remained unblemished after a 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 decision against a struggling side from the Netherlands.

Yuri Ishikawa led the way for Japan with 17 points, built on 14 attacks, 2 blocks, and an ace, while Akihiro Yamauchi added 13 more as Asia’s best team improved to 10-0.

The Dutch have now fallen below .500 at 5-6, as they cling on for dear life at the eighth and final playoff spot in the final phase set to be held in Gdansk, Poland from July 19 to 23.

Wouter Ter Maat recorded a game-high 21 markers in a game that took an hour and 43 minutes to conclude.

The Dutch won their lone set after outscoring the top seed 6-4 down the stretch, with Maarten Van Garderen hammering the finishing kill. – Rappler.com