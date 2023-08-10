New squad Nxled Chameleons look to challenge PVL favorites

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Nxled aims to form a ‘very competitive team’ as the Chameleons join the Premier Volleyball League action this year

MANILA, Philippines – A new squad spices up the competition in the Premier Volleyball League.

Nxled has committed to form a team in the country’s only professional volleyball league, the new squad announced on Thursday, August 10.

The Chameleons’ entry also hikes up the number of sister teams to four as Nxled is the second squad of Akari Lighting and Technology Corporation in the league.

“We are envisioning the Nxled Chameleons to be a team that will easily adjust to any opponent they face in the PVL,” said Akari sports director Russell Balbacal.

“We are committed to forming a very competitive team in this new endeavor of ours because this is not just a one-shot deal. We are guaranteeing to the PVL and fans alike that this team will be in the league for the long-term.”

The Nxled-Akari tandem joins the sister rivalries of Creamline-Choco Mucho, Chery Tiggo-Foton, and PLDT-Cignal.

Akari officials said forming a second team aligns with its vision of supporting Philippine volleyball.

“Having a second team will help provide more jobs for players and coaches alike,” said Balbacal as Nxled, which specializes in luxury lighting, ventures into sports.

The Chameleons plan to announce the players roster and coaching staff soon.

PVL action returns with the All-Filipino Conference this October. – Rappler.com