No timetable yet for Alyssa Valdez’s return from injury

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez did not provide a timetable for her return, but doesn’t rule out the possibility of playing for her team during the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

Valdez had been nursing a knee injury since suffering a bad fall during the PVL Reinforced Conference bronze medal match against Chery Tiggo last December.

“[I’m] doing great. As of now, I’ve been doing a lot of exercises. Hopefully, soon I can join practices as well,” Valdez told reporters during the PVL press conference on Saturday, January 28.

“The doctors and physical therapists said that I’ve been recovering well. Of course, the timetable, they’re not sure,” she added.

“They want me to get back 100 percent and not be rushed. Hopefully, I’m praying to see you guys on the court during the All-Filipino [Conference].”

Doctors determined that Valdez need not have surgery, which would have sidelined her for a longer time.

Expectations remain high for the Cool Smashers despite not having Valdez in the near future, as some opposing coaches pegged them as one of the title favorites.

She praised her teammates for admirably stepping up during her absence due to her dengue-related hospitalization, and expects them to do the same for the intact core.

“Not really scared also, and very much confident of this team that they will give a great fight this conference,” she said.