Brazil, Italy clash in opener as PH hosts leg of men’s Volleyball Nations League

BLOCK. Brazil will see action in the Philippine leg of the men's Volleyball Nations League.

Brazil takes on Italy, while Japan faces China to kick off the Philippines' hosting of the men's Volleyball Nations League

MANILA, Philippines – Powerhouses Brazil and Italy lock horns to open the Philippines’ hosting of the men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, July 4.

Ranked second in the world, Brazil takes on No. 4 Italy at 3 pm in a showdown between Olympic medalists, while crowd favorite and No. 7 Japan goes up against No. 25 China at 7 pm in the opening-day doubleheader.

“Everyone is excited with the VNL men’s competition, and we’re expecting more fans to march to the MOA Arena to witness thrilling world-class and high-flying international men’s volleyball action,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

This marks the second consecutive year that the PNVF is hosting the VNL, the sport’s most prestigious competition organized by the International Volleyball Federation and the Volleyball World.

Eight of the top 25 teams in the world are seeing action in this Week 3 of the men’s VNL, including No. 1 Poland, No. 9 Slovenia, No. 12 The Netherlands, and No. 15 Canada.

Canada and The Netherlands clash at 3 pm, while Poland tests Slovenia at 7 pm on Wednesday, July 5.

The Philippine leg, according to Suzara, serves as the final and critical stage of the VNL’s preliminary round that will determine the top eight squads, which will advance to the final stage that is set to run from July 19 to 24 in Poland.

An exclusive VNL shirt will be given to every purchase of patron front row and VIP on court tickets. – Rappler.com