After NU fiasco, PNVF regains full UAAP commitment for national team

Along with other UAAP squads, the NU Lady Bulldogs reaffirm their commitment to the national team program despite a controversial ouster by the PNVF before the AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) secured the commitment of all eight UAAP squads for the men’s and women’s national teams in a board meeting between the two parties at Adamson University on Tuesday, August 16.

In attendance at the meeting were officials Sergio Lim and Nilo Ocampo from National University, whose Lady Bulldogs were embroiled in a controversial ouster from the national team three weeks before the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women.

“The PNVF is thankful for the support from the UAAP. With this, we have secured a future for the national team,” said federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

NU athletics director Otie Camangian – in a separate Shakey’s Super League event in Parañaque City – likewise signaled that all is well between the Lady Bulldogs and the PNVF.

“As mentioned by the head of the team management, the team management will always be supportive of the national federation,” he said.

“[The national team pullout] was a request coming from team management. Hopefully, it can be considered by the PNVF for the good of everybody.”

In the meeting, the PNVF and the UAAP agreed to align their schedules with the International Volleyball Federation world calendar and have their players available for lending.

The national team, however, will not have UAAP players for the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia because of the proximity of the event – running from May 5 to 16 – to the end of Season 85.

“The Vietnam and Cambodia SEA Games were scheduled in May, not the traditional SEA Games schedule of November up to December because of the offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Suzara said.

“But come [2025], the SEA Games will return to its traditional schedule, and the UAAP players would be free for the national team by then.”

The major competitions that could see UAAP players on the national team include the Hangzhou Asian Games in September 2023, Asian championships, AVC Cups for Men and Women, and the ASEAN Grand Prix. – Rappler.com