Nisperos, Miner, Akari core sent to represent PH in AVC Challenge Cup

FLYING PHILIPPINE COLORS. Ateneo starters Faith Nisperos (left) and AC Miner in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

The Akari Chargers core seeks to jolt the Philippines' campaign in the upcoming AVC Challenge Cup for Women alongside UAAP standouts and other top PVL stars

MANILA, Philippines – A young team comprises the bulk of the Philippine contingent in the upcoming 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia set from June 18 to 25.

Graced with the veteran presence of Petro Gazz spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas and setter teammate Djanel Cheng, the team will be made up mostly from the Akari Chargers PVL squad, per multiple sources.

These players include Chargers skipper Michelle Cobb, Ezra Madrigal, Bang Pineda, Erika Raagas, Eli Soyud, and top rookie recruit Faith Nisperos.

Also making up the squad include players from the UAAP, namely Lia Pelaga and Riza Nogales of the UE Lady Warriors, and Ateneo Blue Eagles AC Miner and Roma Doromal.

Completing the squad is Chery Tiggo’s Shaya Adorador and PLDT’s Jules Samonte.

National team head coach and current Akari mentor Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will again be calling the shots in the biennial competition. – Rappler.com