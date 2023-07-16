PH men’s volley team reaps AVC run rewards, skyrockets 167 ranks despite low finish

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SKYROCKETING. Filipino spiker Marck Espejo attempts an attack over the Taiwan defense in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup

The Philippine men's volleyball program takes a huge leap in the right direction, powering up to FIVB world rank No. 57 after a pivotal AVC Challenge Cup run

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team settled for 10th in the 15-team 2023 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup after falling in four sets to host Taiwan in the ninth-place match, 22-25, 17-25, 28-26, 22-25, on Saturday, July 15.

Despite the lackluster finish, the Philippines’ inaugural tournament run was nonetheless a massive step in the right direction for the federation, as it skyrocketed 167 places up the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) ranks to settle at world No. 56 in the latest standings.

This, in large part, was due to the much-needed leadership from Asian league import Marck Espejo and Fil-Am reinforcement Steven Rotter, who took turns pacing the Philippines’ offense regardless of result.

In the tournament finale against Taiwan, Rotter led the losing cause with 21 points off 18 attacks and 3 blocks as no other Filipino even breached double figures. A day prior, the 6-foot-6 opposite spiker also topscored with 24 in a sorry defeat to Mongolia from up two sets, 17–25, 23–25, 25–23, 25–22, 15–12.

Espejo, who was held to just 6 points in two sets against Taiwan, held his own against the Mongolians, backstopping Rotter with 21 points, all off attacks.

Although it ended the Challenge Cup on a low note, the Philippines still had flashes of potential throughout the tournament, as evidenced with its sweep of the pool phase against Macau and Mongolia, and another rout of Macau in the first classification round.

Other players who stood out and made strong cases for future national team invites include Fil-Am Ryan Ka, UAAP rising star Noel Kampton, former UE stalwart Lloyd Josafat, and reigning Spikers’ Turf MVP Jau Umandal. – Rappler.com