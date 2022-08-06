PH women’s volleyball team replaces COVID-hit Kobe Shinwa in PVL Invitationals

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference just got a major impromptu shakeup as the Philippine women’s national team is now set to replace Japan’s Kobe Shinwa Women’s University, league president Ricky Palou announced on Saturday, August 6.

“Kobe Shinwa informed us last night that they wouldn’t be able to make it to join the PVL Invitationals because one of their players tested positive for COVID. As she is a close contact with all the other members of the team, they said it may be wise not to proceed with the trip, so they backed out,” Palou said before the Cignal-Army Black Mamba game at Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“We filed a replacement for this team, and we talked to Mr. Tats Suzara of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF). We asked him if it was possible for him to field the Philippine women’s national team replacing the Japanese team, and he said, ‘Yes that would be fine’,” Palou continued.

He added that Suzara said “it would be good for the national team to play more games and get more competition.”

Palou said that the national team is “in the process of being formed” for the upcoming Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup slated from August 21 to 29, and that they will be eligible to compete for the PVL Invitationas championship alongside Taiwan’s KingWhale Taipei instead of being just a guest team.

The core of the UAAP title-winning NU Lady Bulldogs headline the AVC pool, namely rookie-MVP Bella Belen, Best Libero Jen Nierva, Best Opposite Hitter Alyssa Solomon, Best Setter Lams Lamina, blocker Ivy Lacsina, and backup setter Kamille Cal.

Six La Salle players – 1st Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate, Jolina dela Cruz, Leiah Malaluan, Fifi Sharma, Leila Cruz, and Mars Alba – also made the cut.

UP’s Alyssa Bertolano is also a part of the pool along with UST’s Imee Hernandez and Bernadett Pepito, Adamson’s Louie Romero and former teammate Trisha Genesis, Ateneo’s Vanie Gandler and AC Miner, and California Academy’s Casiey Dongallo and Jelaica Gajero.

According to the PVL, two members of the 23-woman pool have already been left off from the possible lineup due to injuries: star spikers Faith Nisperos of Ateneo, and Eya Laure of UST.

Unless there will be last-minute changes, the Philippine national team will immediately take on a huge challenge in their PVL debut on Monday, August 8, 5:30 pm, as they face the top-ranked Creamline Cool Smashers at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com