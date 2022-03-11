Philippines hosts world-class volleyball action in June

CHAMPS. The USA volleyball team looks to defend its title.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) brings world-class action in June as the country hosts the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League’s (VNL) men and women pool matches at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Three-time VNL champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States banners the women’s pool that includes reigning Asian champion Japan, Southeast Asian queen Thailand, China, Poland, Belarus and Canada.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist France leads the men’s side and will be challenged by fan favorite Japan, Slovenia, Argentina, Italy, Germany, and The Netherlands.

Week 2 of the women’s preliminary round of the top-level action will be played from June 14 to 19.

After a day’s break, Week 2 of the men’s pool matches will take place from June 21 to 26.

Tickets to the matches will be available starting on April 18 with the Smart Araneta Coliseum expected to accommodate fans in full capacity as the country eases up on COVID-19 protocols.

The PNVF thanked the FIVB for giving the Philippines the opportunity to host the VNL for the first time since its inception in 2018.

“We anticipate the return of world-class volleyball action in the country and we’re confident that with the pandemic waning, the fans will enjoy the matches,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

Tickets to the matches are pegged at P2,000 for courtside seats, P1,500 for patron A, P1,000 for patron B, P500 for lower box, P200 for upper box and P100 for general admission.

Russia is entered in both genders but the Ukraine crisis cost the team its place in the VNL. A replacement team will be announced later.

The Philippine VNL leg will also be a great opportunity for fans to watch the sport’s biggest names like Tokyo Olympics women’s MVP Jordan Larson, two-time VNL MVP Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, and 2019 VNL MVP Andrea Drews of the US.

The Japanese power trio of Yuki Ishikawa, Yuji Nishida, and Ran Takahashi, as well as Tokyo Games men’s MVP Earvin Ngapeth of France are among the players to watch in the men’s side. – Rappler.com