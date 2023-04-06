PH men’s volley SEA Games stint up in air; Cambodia calls for pool redraw

The Philippine men's volleyball team will undergo a pool redraw in the Cambodia SEA Games upon approval from 3 other countries after missing the initial drawing of lots

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine participation in the men’s volleyball event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games will now hinge on the approval of three more nations, according to the contest’s organizers.

If the Philippines will be allowed to join the competition, Cambodia will have to re-draw its participants, upon approval of a total of five national Olympic committees, including the two.

This was part of the statement released on Thursday, April 6, by the Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) supporting the Philippine participation.

“CAMSOC maintains its support and permits the organisation of a re-draw of the Men’s Indoor Volleyball Team Draw on the condition that five (i.e. a majority) participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs), including the POC itself, in the Men’s Indoor Volleyball Competition of the 32nd SEA Games also agrees to permit the POC’s inclusion and participation,” the statement read.

“Both CAMSOC and the Kingdom of Cambodia, as host country of the 32nd SEA Games, reaffirms our commitment to the values of solidarity, friendship, cooperation and peace.”

LOOK: The Cambodia SEAG Organizing Committee says it will re-draw the men’s volleyball tournament after the Philippines’ non-inclusion in its draw on Wednesday.



It comes with a caveat — only if 5 nations agree to the participation of the Philippines. | @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/b3Ph1Oa0SB — ℙ𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕚𝕡 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@philipptionary) April 6, 2023

The 32nd SEA Games hosted by Cambodia will be from May 5 to 17.

The Filipino delegation was conspicuously absent in the official pool draw last Wednesday, April 5, despite a pronouncement by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) that the country will participate in this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

“We are participating. It’s the POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) who’s doing the entry by numbers and names,” PNVF national team chairman Tony Boy Liao previously said.

He added: “Actually the team is leaving this Sunday for a 15-day training in Osaka, Japan.”

The team, set to be captained by Vince Mangulabnan, will highlight a young lineup following a shakeup in the team’s composition over the past few months. The Philippines is vying to to rebound from a 5th-place finish out of seven teams in the 2021 edition in Vietnam.

It may be recalled that former head coach Dante Alinsunurin, who led the team to a historic silver medal at the 30th SEA Games, was replaced by Brazilian Sergio Veloso.

Joining Mangulabnan of AMC-Cotabato are teammates Jau Umandal, Lloyd Josafat, Kim Dayandante, Vince Lorenzo, and Jayvee Sumagaygay; Rwenzmel Taguibolos and Leo Ordiales (NU-Archipelago Builders); Manuel Sumanguid III (Cignal), Jade Disquitado (Iloilo), and Jay Rack Dela Noche (UST).

Also in the team are Filipino-Americans Steve Rotter, Cyrus De Guzman, and Michael Vicente.

The PNVF is yet to respond as of posting time.