PH men’s volley team will see action in SEA Games; women’s squad draws Vietnam pool

PNVF official Tony Boy Liao insists that the Philippine men's volleyball team is joining the SEA Games in Cambodia following a surprising absence in the pool draw, while the women's team draws Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s volleyball team will play in the forthcoming 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games even though it was conspicuously absent in the official pool draw this Wednesday, April 5, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) national team chairman Tony Boy Liao confirmed.

“We are participating. It’s the POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) who’s doing the entry by numbers and names,” he said in a brief message. “Actually the team is leaving this Sunday for a 15-day training in Osaka, Japan.”

The men’s team – already fully formed with Vince Mangulabnan serving as captain – caused a stir on Wednesday evening after the official Cambodia SEA Games page posted the pool draw results without the Philippines in it.

The 32nd SEA Games hosted by Cambodia will be from May 5 to 17.

The PNVF and the POC have not yet made statements on the development as of posting. Liao said, however, that the team will “most likely” be in Pool A with Indonesia, Cambodia, and Singapore, but that groupings are “always based on past results.”

If and when the men’s team formalizes its entry to the pool, it will look to bounce back from its fifth-place finish in 2021 following a historic silver in the Philippines’ 2019 hosting of the SEA Games.

Meanwhile, the women’s team has been assigned to Pool B with consistent podium-finisher Vietnam, hosts Cambodia, and Singapore – avoiding multi-champion Thailand and powerhouse Indonesia in pool play. Myanmar and Malaysia complete the tough Pool A cast.

Now captained by Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez following the national team retirement of F2’s Aby Maraño, the women’s team is looking for a return to the podium and end a long 18-year drought.

Seven Creamline stars banner the squad, including three-time MVP Tots Carlos and four-time Finals MVP Jia de Guzman. – Rappler.com