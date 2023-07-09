PNVF enters bid war for 2025 Volleyball Women’s World Championship, eyes UAAP pool

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The PNVF gears up for a historic hosting bid of the 2025 Volleyball Women's World Championship, giving the Philippines a chance to host the world's best squads and qualify for the first time since 1974

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is set to bid for hosting rights of the 2025 Volleyball Women’s World Championship, per federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara on Sunday, July 9.

In a press conference held at the Mall of Asia Arena, Suzara detailed that he is set to meet the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) in Poland during the 2023 Volleyball Men’s Nations League (VNL) finals alongside other bidders from Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

“We’re a strong contender and if we win the bid, we will have the 16 teams here in the Philippines,” Suzara said, adding that co-hosting with other bidders similar to the 2023 FIBA World Cup is also a possibility.

Suzara also noted that he “will fight” to gain hosting of the tournament finals.

If the Philippines wins the bid for its first-ever hosting, it will also automatically qualify for a spot in the World Championship, and as early as now, the PNVF is already eyeing a pool composed of UAAP players and has met with undisclosed universities.

The Volleyball Women’s World Championship is the premier tournament of the FIVB, held once every four years since the gap was stabilized after 1970. The tournament, however, will be instead held every two years starting 2025.

The Philippines has not qualified for the World Championship since its debut in the 1974 edition in Mexico. – Rappler.com