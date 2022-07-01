UAAP stars Belen, Nisperos, Laure lead collegiate AVC national team pool

YOUNG BLOOD. UAAP stars Bella Belen, Faith Nisperos, Jen Nierva, and Alyssa Solomon highlight some of the new additions to the PH national volleyball team

Young UAAP stars Bella Belen, Faith Nisperos, Eya Laure, and a majority of NU and La Salle players banner the newest version of the Philippine women's volleyball team for the upcoming AVC Cup

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 84 rookie MVP Bella Belen headlines an all-collegiate Philippine team roster for the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup hosted in the country this August 21 to 29.

Joining the 20-year-old sensation are UAAP leading scorer Eya Laure of UST and Ateneo star Faith Nisperos, the Season 84 2nd Best Outside Spiker.

Belen will also have many of her title-winning NU Lady Bulldog teammates in tow like Best Libero Jen Nierva, Best Setter Lams Lamina, Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon, middle blocker Ivy Lacsina, and setter Kamille Cal.

Also joining Nisperos are fellow Blue Eagle stalwarts Vanie Gandler and AC Miner, while Laure tags along fellow Tigresses Imee Hernandez and Bernadeth Pepito.

The entire Season 84 runner-up core of La Salle also made the cut, namely 1st Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate, Rookie of the Year finalist Leiah Malaluan, Jolina dela Cruz, Fifi Sharma, Mars Alba, and Leila Cruz.

The Adamson star duo of spiker Trisha Genesis and setter Louie Romero join the fray, while Best Opposite Spiker runner-up Alyssa Bertolano makes it as UP’s lone representative.

Two non-UAAP players, Casiey Dongallo and Jelaica Gajiero of California Precision Sports, round out the pool.

“Today is a milestone for the [Philippine National Volleyball Federation]. This is just the start with new, young fresh players for the AVC Cup,” said PNVF president Tats Suzara in an Akari event in Pasay City.

Joining Suzara in that event alongside Akari executives was national team consultant Jorge Souza de Brito, who was also recently named head coach of Akari’s new standalone Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team.

With the formation of an all-collegiate group, the PNVF continues to enact its plan of replacing longtime national team stalwarts like Alyssa Valdez and Aby Maraño in favor of younger talent. – Rappler.com