Creamline seeks quick adjustments without Jia de Guzman in PVL All-Filipino title defense

Alyssa Valdez and the rest of PVL powerhouse Creamline look forward to integrating Kyle Negrito as a starting setter, as longtime playmaker Jia de Guzman heads to the Japan V. League's Denso Airybees

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time since 2017, the Creamline Cool Smashers are headed to a new PVL conference without star setter Jia de Guzman, who has since stepped out of her comfort zone and into the Japan V. League with the Denso Airybees.

Days before the start of the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference (AFC) that replaced the import-laden Reinforced tilt, the multi-titled team is now in the final preparation stages of another title defense against 11 other challengers – the most in league history.

Creamline superstar spiker Alyssa Valdez, who has long been the beneficiary of De Guzman’s unparalleled playmaking skills, is more than happy to accept yet another new challenge in this stage of her illustrious career.

“We’re going to miss Jia’s leadership and playmaking, but we’ve also had Kyle [Negrito] as a setter for a long time,” Valdez said in Filipino after the PVL kickoff press conference in Pasig City on Wednesday, October 11.

“She’s been mentored by the one and only Jia Morado. We’re very confident also given all her experience with the national team and other tournaments. We’re gonna be here supporting all the way.”

Creamline will have its hands full from the get-go in the 2nd AFC’s opening slate on Sunday, October 15, as it faces sister team Choco Mucho in front of an expected packed crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

Negrito will have plenty of chances to fine-tune her setting skills in a starting role, as the Cool Smashers still have mutliple MVP-caliber spikers at their disposal like Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Valdez.

“It’s an interesting conference for us definitely. A lot of adjustments, and right now, we’re very, very excited to play every single game this upcoming conference,” Valdez continued. “Our job is to help [Kyle] and the coaches to execute what we practice.”

“I don’t think the adjustments will be difficult since we’ve had Kyle with us for five years now. It’s just a matter of how we will perform during games.” – Rappler.com