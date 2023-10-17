Kyle Negrito thanks ‘very patient’ Creamline in transition to Jia De Guzman’s setter spot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Patience is the key for the rejigged Creamline Cool Smashers after reserve setter Kyle Negrito steps under the huge spotlight left by Japan-bound 8-time PVL Best Setter Jia de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers continue to endure a state of roster flux after star setter Jia de Guzman started a new chapter in her career with the Japan V. League’s Denso Airybees, just one conference after captain Alyssa Valdez worked her way back up from a major knee injury.

Left to fill an eight-time PVL Best Setter-sized hole in the rotation is longtime reserve Kyle Negrito, who now has the unenviable task of leading a championship-caliber offense led by multiple league MVP spikers.

Negrito, however, stepped up admirably from the get-go, as she calmly steered Creamline’s offense to a four-set win over sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans in front of 14,014 fans at the Araneta Coliseum last Sunday, October 15, as the 2nd All-Filipino Conference kicked off.

The former Far Eastern University standout, who tallied 23 excellent sets and 3 points off 2 aces, credited her supportive teammates for tolerating growing pains that, in turn, gave her the confidence she needed right in the very first game of the new tournament.

“My team is very patient. That’s all it is,” Negrito said in Filipino. “As coach said earlier this [conference], we’ll really help one another, work on our roles every game, and of course, it all starts in training.”

A part of the Cool Smashers’ dynasty since 2019, Negrito had always been ready whenever her number was called in lieu of De Guzman, and was reliable enough to warrant a spot in the national team.

In the weeks leading up to her departure from her home team and country, De Guzman worked with her playmaking protégés until the very last moments of her stay, and was determined to leave Creamline in a respectable state still befitting its lofty reputation.

“Ate Jia prepared the team very well before she left,” Negrito continued. “She did not just leave us with nothing, so on my end, I also prepared well using what she taught me. Heading to today, I had good nerves.”

Although champion coach Sherwin Meneses noted there are still many lapses that must be addressed by this retooled Creamline group, he is nonetheless pleased that his wards, including Negrito, are all on the right track in one of the PVL’s longest conferences yet since the onset of the pandemic.

“It’s great that the team is working together, since it’s hard if the game is forced,” he said in Filipino. “I hope they all continue helping one another and not force the issue since it’s just one game with 10 to go. It’s a really long conference.” – Rappler.com