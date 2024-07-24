PVL postpones July 25 triple-header amid heavy monsoon rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HALTED. PLDT stars Kianna Dy (left) and Savi Davison observe the action in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference

The PVL postpones its July 25 game slate featuring six Reinforced Conference Pool A teams due to the relentless, Typhoon Carina-enhanced southwest monsoon in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines – The PVL has postponed its Thursday, July 25 triple-header game slate at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City as the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) continues to batter Metro Manila and surrounding provinces on Wednesday, July 24.

In the official league website, the PVL said it’s “prioritizing the safety and well-being of players, staff, and fans.”

PLDT was set to take on Farm Fresh at 1 pm Thursday, followed by Creamline clashing with Nxled at 3 pm, and Galeries Tower battling Chery Tiggo at 5 pm.

No new date has been announced for the three matches, although the rescheduling may likely happen at the back end of the pool-based elimination round sometime in August.

All six involved teams are part of Pool A, with PLDT and Chery Tiggo holding a top record share at 2-0. Contender Creamline is at 1-1 alongside upstart Nxled, while Farm Fresh and Galeries both seek a breakthrough win at 0-2.

The PVL was able to push through its last triple-header on Tuesday, July 23, without incident despite the stormy weather, as Pool B teams Cignal, Akari, Capital1 respectively won against ZUS Coffee, Choco Mucho, and champion Petro Gazz. – Rappler.com