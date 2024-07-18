Returning Abil shines in Cignal rout of Rondina-less Titans; Petro routs ZUS sans Gagate

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Returning 'Kween' Judith Abil and import MJ Perez run circles around fellow shorthanded squad Choco Mucho, while Petro Gazz starts its Reinforced title defense after a 5-year conference hiatus

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers got off to a hot start in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference, drubbing the shorthanded contender Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16, at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, July 18.

Import MJ Perez led the way with 22 points, while three-time Best Setter Gel Cayuna tallied 15 excellent sets to go with 7 points as Alas Pilipinas reserve Vanie Gandler and star libero Dawn Catindig exclusively train with the national team until August 11.

Returning standout spiker Judith Abil, converted to libero in place of the absent Catindig, shone with 15 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions.

“I have to embrace the position given to me by my coaches, and I just had to keep trusting myself and never doubt what I do,” Abil said in Filipino.

Import Zoi Faki and new Choco Mucho star recruit Dindin Manabat paced the stunning loss with 13 and 8 points, respectively, as the Flying Titans also deal with the month-long losses of Alas star player Sisi Rondina and reserve Cherry Nunag. Kat Tolentino scored 4 in her return from an ear-related issue.

Petro Gazz starts title defense after 5-year conference hiatus; Lacsina-led Akari downs Leila Cruz, Capital1

Meanwhile, the Petro Gazz Angels, after five long years, finally kicked off their title defense in earnest with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 rout of the rebranded ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles still patiently waiting for Alas middle blocker and PVL Rookie Draft No. 1 overall pick Thea Gagate.

Reigning All-Filipino MVP Brooke Van Sickle made the most of her three-set appearance with 22 points on 18 attacks, 3 aces, and 1 block, with 11 excellent digs and 6 excellent receptions, while longtime import Wilma Salas, playing with her late reinforcement partner Janisa Johnson in mind, scored 15.

Former PVL Invitational Conference Best Outside Hitter and Kurashiki Ablaze star spiker Asaka Tamaru led the losing cause with 17 points.

Filling in the second game of the triple-header, the new-look Akari Chargers took care of business against the revamped Capital1 Solar Spikers in four sets, 25-18, 27-25, 22-25, 25-14.

Former Nxled star Ivy Lacsina topscored with 20 points, backstopped by 16 from import Oly Okaro. Libero Dani Ravena, also coming in from Nxled, tallied 18 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

Capital1 import Marina Tushova scored 20 in the loss, while rookie draft No. 2 overall pick Leila Cruz battled through sickness and added 7 points in a full four-set appearance.

Fellow rookie Roma Mae Doromal shone as the first libero with 13 excellent digs and 7 excellent receptions, while returning Fil-Am setter Iris Tolenada recorded 10 excellent sets with 7 points to boot in her first game since the F2 Logistics’ stunning disbandment. – Rappler.com