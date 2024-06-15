Pro jump: Gagate, La Salle standouts banner first PVL Rookie Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) La Salle star Thea Gagate and other UAAP stalwarts headline the inaugural PVL Rookie Draft in July, hoping to take their winning act to the pros

MANILA, Philippines – Three-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate of powerhouse La Salle leads the inaugural Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Rookie Draft class this year.

Along with Gagate, La Salle team captain Julia Coronel and teammates Leila Cruz and Maicah Larroza also made themselves available for the draft set on July 6.

According to the official list of applicants released by the PVL, other top collegiate players joining the draft include Ateneo’s Roma Mae Doromal, Adamson’s Lucille Almonte, Karen Verdeflor, and Ishie Lalongisip; UP’s Steph Bustrillo and Jewel Encarnacion; and UST’s Pierre Abellana.

A total of 47 applicants were approved for the draft, down from the initial count of 50.

NU stars and MVP-caliber players Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon – touted as two of the top draft options alongside Gagate -–were notably absent from the final list, indicating a possible return to UAAP champion Lady Bulldogs for their respective third years.

The draft pick order will be determined through a lottery on June 24, with Strong Group Athletics – which finished at the bottom of the 12-team field last conference – holding the highest odds at 40%.

Capital1 (30%), Galeries Tower (20%), and Farm Fresh (10%) also hold the next highest odds.

The succeeding selections will be based on the rankings of the last All-Filipino conference, with the lower-ranked teams picking first.

Champion Creamline and runner-up Choco Mucho will be the last two teams to pick every round.

The Rookie Draft Combine scheduled on June 25-26 will be mandatory for all applicants. It will include physical measures, medical tests, interviews, athletic tests, and scrimmages. – Rappler.com