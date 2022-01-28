PVL shifts to pool format, shortens 2022 Open Conference to one month

The Premier Volleyball League says it needs to shorten the conference 'to make way for the training of the national team'

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) announced major changes to its upcoming 2022 Open Conference, including an opening day pushback to March 16, and the adoption of a pool format.

The league delayed its tentative February 16 opening for a month “to give the competing teams more time to prepare.”

“We asked the member teams to give us their input and their concerns. After putting it all together, we decided that the best thing to do for us at this point in time is to move the opening to mid-March,” said Sports Vision and PVL president Ricky Palou in a released statement.

“But we have to shorten our conference to make way for the training of the national team.”

To accommodate both the PVL training period and national team practices for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, the league decided to shorten the first of three planned conferences to just one month, thus necessitating the use of a pool format.

Under the new format, the nine member teams, including defending Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo, runner-up Creamline, and the debuting F2 Logistics, will be divided into two pools with one side having five teams.

Only the ninth-place team will be eliminated after pool play prior to the knockout quarterfinals, while the top two seeds will have twice-to-beat advantages.

In the case of a standings tie, the league will adopt a points system for tiebreakers.

Three points will be given for each three- or four-set win, two for a five-set win, one for a five-set loss, and none for three- or four-set losses, and forfeits.

For now, the league is looking at three venues: a bubble setup at the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Batangas, a bubble at the Tagaytay Royale in Cavite, and a possible closed-circuit venue in Metro Manila.

“We are also looking at the possibility of holding it here in Metro Manila depending on the situation. By mid-February, we will know what our alert level will be,” said Palou.

PVL teams’ training will commence as soon as they get approval from the Games and Amusements Board, the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the concerned local government units where their respective practice facilities are located. – Rappler.com