PVL starts new Open Conference with F2 Logistics debut, Chery Tiggo main event

The F2 Cargo Movers make their long-awaited pro debut alongside the start of Chery Tiggo's title defense as the PVL starts a compressed Open Conference on March 16

MANILA, Philippines – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will make their long-awaited debut in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in the first game of the 2022 Open Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 3 pm, against Black Mamba Army.

This will be the storied franchise’s first foray at the professional stage since leaving the Philippine Super Liga (PSL), and sitting out the first PVL pro conference in 2021.

F2’s debut outing will be followed immediately by another star-studded squad as the Chery Tiggo Crossovers start their title defense against the Cignal HD Spikers at 6 pm.

The March 17, Thursday double-header will feature the retooled Petro Gazz Angels and BaliPure Water Defenders in a 3 pm match, while the 2021 runners-up Creamline Cool Smashes start their redemption tour against the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Finally, the powerhouse Choco Mucho Flying Titans debut on Friday, March 18, 3 pm against Black Mamba, while the 6 pm week-ender will feature a blockbuster battle between title contender F2 and defending champion Chery Tiggo.

The league will take a break every Saturday starting March 19, before action resumes on Sunday, March 20 on a full six-day game week. The rest of the schedule may be found on the PVL website.

Due to the new pool format, the elimination round will quickly wrap up on March 24, and the quarterfinals will start on March 27.

Chery Tiggo, F2, Choco Mucho, Cignal, and Black Mamba make up Pool A, while Creamline, Petro Gazz, PLDT, and BaliPure make up Pool B. Cross-pool action will only happen come playoff time.

Only nine teams will compete in this compressed conference as the Perlas Spikers and the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors opted to take a leave of absence. – Rappler.com