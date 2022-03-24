PVL welcomes fans back to San Juan venue for playoffs

For the first time since March 2020, the Premier Volleyball League will welcome back fans as it returns to the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will no longer have to wait outside the Paco Arena in Manila just to get a glimpse of their favorite volleyball stars as the league is now welcoming live audiences back at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan starting this Monday, March 28.

This marks the first time the pro league is allowing fans since the pandemic started back in March 2020.

Although the decision to allow fans back is final, the league is still discussing the health protocols that will be enforced inside the arena, which will serve as San Juan City’s vaccination center until Sunday, March 27.

What is sure, however, is that fans will be required to show proof of vaccination, and still wear masks. Social distancing measures are still being discussed for the 6,000-person arena, per the league.

Due to the San Juan venue’s unavailability on Sunday, the first day of the PVL quarterfinals will still be held at Paco in Manila. However, fans will not yet be allowed inside simply because the venue is too small to safely accommodate a possibly large surge of fans.

The Creamline Cool Smashers, carrying a twice-to-beat advantage, will face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in a 2021 Open Conference finals rematch at 6 pm, while the Cignal HD Spikers take on the BaliPure Water Defenders at 3 pm on Sunday.

Greeting the fans back in San Juan, meanwhile, are the F2 Cargo Movers and the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in Pool A, and the Pool B’s second-ranked Petro Gazz Angels and the third-seeded PLDT High Speed Hitters. Pool A seedings are still being disputed. – Rappler.com