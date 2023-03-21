LIVE UPDATES: PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals – March 21

Creamline and Petro Gazz, both no strangers to PVL playoff excellence, look to end their respective All-Filipino semifinal series in sweeping fashion, while F2 and PLDT aim to force winner-take-all Game 3s

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference heads south to the Mall of Asia Arena as the intensity of the semifinals trends north starting this Tuesday, March 21.

Creamline and Petro Gazz, both no strangers to PVL playoff excellence, look to end their respective best-of-three series in sweeping fashion, while F2 and PLDT aim to force winner-take-all Game 3s.



Petro Gazz Angels (1-0) vs PLDT High Speed Hitters

The Petro Gazz Angels gun for their second straight finals appearance after their 2022 Reinforced Conference title as they take on the PLDT High Speed Hitters at 4 pm.

Armed with a bevy of battle-tested standouts like Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Djanel Cheng, Remy Palma, and Grethcel Soltones, the Angels definitely do not want to lose momentum and fall to a Game 3 slugfest.

But PLDT is no pushover. Led by the on-fire spiker duo of Me-an Mendrez and Jovy Prado, the Mika Reyes-Dell Palomata twin tower combo, and Best Libero frontrunner Kath Arado, the High Speed Hitters will surely not go down without a long, exhausting fight.

Creamline Cool Smashers (1-0) vs F2 Cargo Movers

The Creamline Cool Smashers look to clinch their fifth straight All-Filipino Conference finals as they face their new rival F2 Cargo Movers at 6:30 pm.

With the absence of Alyssa Valdez now clearly a non-issue on the court, Creamline is gaining red-hot steam in its finals bid with the makeshift outside-opposite tandem of Tots Carlos and Michele Gumabao, supported by the ever-consistent Jia de Guzman and Jema Galanza.

In contrast, F2’s late injury issues with star recruit Myla Pablo certainly cooled down some of its momentum, but look for steely veterans like Kianna Dy, Aby Marano, and Dawn Macandili-Catindig to right the Cargo Movers’ ship before it completely sinks.

– Rappler.com