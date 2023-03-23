LIVE UPDATES: PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals – March 23

The Petro Gazz Angels and the PLDT High Speed Hitters wage one last war at the 2023 PVL All-Filipino semifinals for the right to face the defending champion Creamline Cool Smashers

MANILA, Philippines – The 2023 All-Filipino Conference semifinals extend with one do-or-die Game 3 between the Petro Gazz Angels and the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, March 23, 5 pm.

With the Creamline Cool Smashers safely tucked away in their fifth straight All-Filipino finals spot for Sunday, March 26, the other bracket’s protagonists wage one last war after PLDT dealt Petro Gazz a shocking four-set turnaround last Tuesday, March 21.

Led by the offensive mastery of Rhea Dimaculangan and the defensive wizardry of Best Libero candidate Kath Arado, the High Speed Hitters are expected to make the most of their momentum with other standouts like Jovy Prado and Mika Reyes chipping in.

Petro Gazz, however, is no stranger to adversity, and the title-winning Angels core of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Grethcel Soltones, and a handful of other veterans will make sure there won’t be a repeat of their late Game 2 collapse.

